EDWARDSVILLE - Quarterback Robert "Pops" Battle threw two touchdown passes to Luther Burden III, ran for a touchdown and Burden took a punt back 42 yards for another touchdown as East St. Louis defeated Edwardsville 58-0 in a Southwestern Conference football game Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

Battle threw to Burden from 27 and 26 yards, while running 11 yards for the game's first score, while running back Tyrone Martin ran for two scores and Ali Wells ran for another as the Flyers built a 38-0 lead in going on to the win.

The Flyers are now 7-1 in the year, while the Tigers go to 5-3. Both teams conclude the regular season next week.

Details to follow. . .Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

