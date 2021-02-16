EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis School District 189, in partnership with East Side Health District and the National Guard provided School District 189 staff members with COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, and Thursday, February 11, 2021. East St. Louis School District 189 is the first known school district in the region to partner with a local health department on such a large vaccination event for staff members.

Staff members were prescheduled to receive their vaccine after opting in to participate. In total, 476 school district staff received their first dose of the COVID-19. East Side Health District coordinated the vaccination events and their medical professionals administered the vaccines.

“I am very grateful for the very strong, meaningful partnership that School District 189 shares with East Side Health District,” said Superintendent Arthur R. Culver. “To coordinate a vaccination event of this magnitude for our staff members proves the pure dedication East Side Health District has for our community, staff and students,” he adds.

Article continues after sponsor message

Superintendent Culver is extremely grateful to the National Guard for their role in the vaccination rollout. He noted, “The organizational expertise and professionalism of our armed forces is commendable. We appreciate all of the time the National Guard invested in making this a successful event.” Staff who participated have been scheduled to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination distribution to staff comes at great timing as students will soon return to the classroom. Superintendent Culver noted, “I truly look forward to providing in-person instruction for students in grades preschool through 5th grade beginning March 10, 2021. We plan to bring back students in grades 6-12 in the near future.”

Please see attached photos of East St Louis School District 189 staff receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

More like this: