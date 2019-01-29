EAST ST. LOUIS - Due to the extremely cold temperature conditions forecasted, East St. Louis School District 189 will not hold school on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. After-school activities will continue as planned for today.

School will resume on Thursday, January 31, 2019, for a full day of school, said Sydney Stigge-Kaufman, MSW, Director of Strategic Partnerships for East St. Louis School District 189.

