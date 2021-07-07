EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis School District 189 applied for 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant to provide preschool students access to academic and enrichment activities at Vivian Adams Early Childhood Center during non-school hours. The program will support early literacy among young students and provide them with a strong foundation as they transition from early learning into elementary and beyond.

If funded, the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program at Vivian Adams Early Childhood would provide high-quality before school and after-school options that benefit young students and their families. The Vivian Adams school day operates from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Additional hours offered through the grant would include one hour prior to the start of school and up to two hours after school, allowing parents more flexibility as they juggle work schedules with preschool drop off and pickup. The proposed before and after-school programming would provide opportunities for hands-on, exploration experiences for young learners.

The grant application was submitted on May 28, 2021. If awarded, the program will tentatively start as soon as school begins; serving up to an anticipated 100 youth. The program also proposes a 1-2 week transitional camp for those students being promoted from the early learning center to Kindergarten. Currently, School District 189 operates two 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants serving youth grades 2-12 at nine district campuses.

East St. Louis School District 189 is focused on providing rigorous, high quality education and exceptional educational experiences to the approximately 5,200 students within the community. Our vision is for students to be supported physically, socially, and emotionally in a safe and nurturing environment to achieve academic successthat prepares them for college, the workforce, and citizenship in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.estl189.com. Follow more great stories @estl189 on Facebook and Twitter.

Photos: Students at Vivian Adams Early Childhood Center. Photos by Troy Anthony Photography.

