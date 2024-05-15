Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Public Safety Enforcement Group arrested 45-year-old Lakecia S. Cole of Cahokia Heights,

for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony).

Article continues after sponsor message

Lakecia S. Cole of Cahokia Heights.On May 13, 2024, ISP agents were requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation that occurred at Another Level Nightclub in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive. The victim, 39-year-old, Danielle R. Williams of East St. Louis, IL had been shot outside the nightclub and later pronounced deceased.

After a thorough investigation, with assistance from the East St. Louis Police Department, the case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric, and the above-mentioned charge was filed against Cole on May 14, 2024.

Cole was currently in custody during the issuance of charges.

No further information is available.

More like this:

Yesterday - Homeowner Shoots Intruder in Early Morning Burglary

Feb 29, 2024 - East St. Louis Man Zachary Carpenter Arrested After Fatal Accident, Alleged Illegal Machine Gun Use

Feb 1, 2024 - Belleville Man Arrested For Murder At East St. Louis Barbershop

Apr 17, 2024 - Two Men Fatally Shot in Ferguson Gas Station Incident

May 7, 2024 - Homicide Reported In 5300 block Of Fletcher Street In City Of Jennings Precinct

 