EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Public Safety Enforcement Group arrested 45-year-old Lakecia S. Cole of Cahokia Heights,

for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony).

On May 13, 2024, ISP agents were requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation that occurred at Another Level Nightclub in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive. The victim, 39-year-old, Danielle R. Williams of East St. Louis, IL had been shot outside the nightclub and later pronounced deceased.

After a thorough investigation, with assistance from the East St. Louis Police Department, the case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric, and the above-mentioned charge was filed against Cole on May 14, 2024.

Cole was currently in custody during the issuance of charges.

No further information is available.

