SPRINGFIELD – Pvt. Dorcus Nealy, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Feb. 16, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Nealy enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transport Operator, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Nealy is a senior at East St. Louis High School, East St. Louis, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Nealy will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

