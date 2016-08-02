Pvt. Michael Henderson (right), of East St. Louis, Illinois, shakes hands with recruiter, Sgt. 1st Class William Ingles of East St. Louis, Illinois, July 28 after Henderson enlisted into the Illinois Army National Guard. Henderson will be assigned to the Shiloh-based Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program as an information technology specialist. Henderson will attend Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and then attend Advanced Individual Training at Fort Gordon, Georgia.

EAST ST. LOUIS - Pvt. Michael Henderson, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard July 28 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Henderson enlisted as a 25B, information technology specialist and will be assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

He will receive 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill.Henderson is a 2016 graduate of East St. Louis high school. He is the son of Michelle Abrams of East St. Louis, Illinois, and Michael Henderson Sr. of Florissant, Missouri. His family and friends said they are very proud of him for enlisting in the Illinois Army National Guard.

More like this:

Aug 6, 2024 - Employment Services and Opportunities Available for Area Veterans at Resource and Job Fair, Co-Hosted by SIUE Veterans Upward Bound 

Aug 19, 2024 - Area Veterans Receive Bi-State Support at Florissant Resource and Job Fair, Co-Hosted by SIUE Veterans Upward Bound  

Jul 25, 2024 - U.S. Attorney’s Office, Law Enforcement, Community Partners Host National Night Out Event In East St. Louis

5 days ago - National Payroll Week: East St. Louis District 189 Welcomes Meagan Garrett

Aug 14, 2024 - St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store: A Lifeline in East St. Louis

 