

EAST ST. LOUIS – The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on Tuesday announced that Anthony Wisham, 59, of East St. Louis, Illinois, pled guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, on September 27.

As part of his guilty plea, Wisham admitted to distributing ounce quantities of fentanyl on September 15, 2020, in East St. Louis, Illinois. Wisham further admitted that on December 10, 2020, he possessed with the intent to distribute approximately 21.3 grams of cocaine and that he possessed a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony offense. Sentencing is scheduled for December 29 at 10:30 a.m. in East St. Louis.

Article continues after sponsor message

Under federal law, Wisham faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment for these offenses. This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak is prosecuting the case.

More like this: