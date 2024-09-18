PESOTUM, Ill. – A swift response from the Illinois State Police (ISP) led to the arrest of a suspect involved in a road rage shooting on Interstate 57 in Champaign County. LeJoshua C. Smith, 40, of East St. Louis, has been charged with Attempted Murder and multiple other criminal offenses following the incident on September 12, 2024. ISP Troop 7 received a report of shots fired on I-57 northbound near milepost 223.

ISP said the confrontation began with a minor crash between two vehicles, escalating into a road rage situation where Smith allegedly fired a weapon at the victim's vehicle. While the vehicle sustained damage, the victim was unharmed.

Within minutes of the report, ISP officers located Smith's vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Smith fled, prompting a pursuit that continued northbound on I-57 through Ford County and into Iroquois County.

Article continues after sponsor message

The chase concluded near milepost 285 in Gilman, IL., after ISP Troop 5 officers deployed stop sticks, forcing Smith's vehicle to a halt. Smith was subsequently taken into custody.

On Sept. 13, 2024, Smith was formally charged in Champaign County with Attempted Murder, a Class X Felony, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, a Class 1 Felony, and multiple traffic violations.

Additional charges in Iroquois County related to the incident are pending consideration.

No further information is available at this time.

More like this: