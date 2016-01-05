Thomas BrownThe St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office has charged Thomas J. Brown, age 54, with one  count of first-degree murder.

The charges stem from a homicide investigation which occurred on Saturday, January 2, 2016, at 2309 Waverly Ave., East St. Louis.

The St. Clair County State's Attorney's office said Brown, of East St. Louis, is alleged to have inflicted injuries causing blunt trauma to the head of Lenear McKissick, thereby causing death. Brown remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail. Bail was set at 5,000,000. The case was investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

The public is reminded that criminal defendants are presumed innocent until the government is able to prove its charges in court beyond a reasonable doubt.

