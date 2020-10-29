ALTON - Travion D. Williams, 27, of East St. Louis, was arrested in the 2700 block of Broadway in Alton on Tuesday evening after barricading himself in his vehicle armed and initially refusing to exit Tuesday night.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said Williams was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest. He was ultimately charged with one count of Armed Violence, a Class X Felony, and also charged with Unlawful Possession Of Weapons By A Felon. He had a previous conviction for attempted armed robbery. Williams also was charged with Unlawful Possession Of Cannabis With Intent To Deliver.

The situation with Williams was dangerous because he was armed and barricaded in his vehicle with a handgun, but Pulido said the Alton officers handled the situation appropriately and came to a peaceful solution in the end with no one hurt.

