COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 has requested public assistance in identifying two persons of interest in a recent East St. Louis homicide on March 12, 2021.

A 49-year-old man was shot and killed on March 12 just before 12:30 a.m. on North 70th Street near Glenwood Avenue in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police has also been asked to investigate.

Article continues after sponsor message

The photos of the people of interest was released at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the ISP District 11 Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 571-4125 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

