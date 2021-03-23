East St. Louis, ISP, Ask For Assistance In Identification Of Two Persons Of Interest In Homicide
COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 has requested public assistance in identifying two persons of interest in a recent East St. Louis homicide on March 12, 2021.
A 49-year-old man was shot and killed on March 12 just before 12:30 a.m. on North 70th Street near Glenwood Avenue in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police has also been asked to investigate.
The photos of the people of interest was released at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the ISP District 11 Facebook page.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 571-4125 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.