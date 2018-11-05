LOMBARD – Sophomore quarterback Tyler Macon went 11-for-11 for 281 yards passing and five touchdowns in the first half as East St. Louis jumped out to a 48-7 halftime lead and went on to defeat Lombard Glenbard East 56-14 in a second round game of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs Saturday afternoon at Glenbard East.

Macon hit Antonio Johnson for a 99-yard pass for a touchdown early in the second quarter to put the Flyers ahead 28-7. Macon also hit Johnson again for another touchdown and Keontez Lewis for a 21-yard strike in the first half. For the game, Macon was 12 of 13 passing for 308 yards.

Article continues after sponsor message

DeMonta Witherspoon ran for 151 yards on 11 attempts and also caught a 44-yard touchdown pass, while Treven Swingler ran for two more scores in the first half. East Side had amassed over 500 yards in total offense by the end of the half, and the defense had two interceptions, including a 50-yard touchdown return by Lawaun Powell.

The defense completely shut down the Rams’ rushing attack, holding them to minus-21 yards in the first half.

The Flyers are now 9-2 on the season and advance to the quarterfinals, where they’ll play at Chicago Mt. Carmel (10-1), a 17-14 winner over Lake Zurich. It’s a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal, which the Caravan won 21-18. The date and kickoff time will be announced by the IHSA office Monday afternoon.

More like this: