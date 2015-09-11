Watch the East St. Louis Flyers at Alton Redbirds game.

ALTON - In their first conference game of the season, the Alton High School Redbirds Football team could not keep up with the East St. Louis High School Flyers, losing 56-0 in the game that took place on Friday, Sept. 11 at Public School Stadium.

The Redbirds’ defense did an amazing job at keeping the Flyers off of their half of the field in the first quarter. With only 1:44 remaining on the clock in the first quarter, a 23-yard touchdown run was completed by sophomore quarterback Rayondus Estes (#5) for the Flyers. The score was 6-0.

After the second quarter buzzer rang through the stadium, no one batted an eye before Flyers senior wide receiver Karon Randolph (#9) caught a 60-yard touchdown pass. After a good two-point conversion, the score was then 14-0.

At this point in the game, a small tussle broke out between the two teams. The Flyers and Redbirds began showing some unsportsmanlike conduct toward one another and the fight was quickly separated by the coaches and officials. After a little cooling off, the game continued.

Estes really showed the Redbirds what he was made of when he made a 25-yard touchdown sprint in the second quarter. The score was then 20-0.

Unfortunately for the Redbirds, the points from the Flyers just kept coming. Although they tried their hardest to keep them out of their endzone, the Flyers ultimately ended the game at the final buzzer with a score of 56-0.

“ We fought hard until the end,” AHS Head Coach Eric Dickerson said, “We were able to move the ball at times, but we shot ourselves in the foot. We need to sure up the defense and be able to make the tackes.”

Coach Dickerson clearly will not let this defeat stop him and his team from maintaining a positive attitude.

“We are putting this game behind us and moving on,” Dickerson said.

