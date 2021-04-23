SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health, East Side Health District, and St. Clair County Health Department are announcing a one-day, COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic in the East St. Louis Community. Individuals can make an appointment or walk-up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine while also joining the community health fair, which will include Narcan training, STD testing, blood pressure checks, as well as other health resources. Gift bags with everything from sunscreen to first aid kits, hand sanitizer, masks, and water bottles will be handed out and hotdogs and hamburgers will be available.

WHO: Illinois Department of Public Health

East Side Health District

St. Clair County Health Department

SIHF Healthcare

Walgreens

5th Street Renaissance

IL Helpline

St. Clair Behavioral Health Center

Call for Help

WHERE: Lincoln Park

606 S. 15th St.

East St. Louis

WHEN: Saturday, April 24, 2021

9 am – 3 pm

Article continues after sponsor message

Media who would like to cover the vaccine clinic should contact Linda Joiner at 618-604-5800 to coordinate. Video and photographs are not permitted without permission of those being vaccinated.

Individuals can reserve an appointment at tinyurl.com/StClairVax. For help with registration or general questions, people can contact the East Side Health District at 618-271-8722 ext. 102

This e-mail is a service of the State of Illinois. If you have any questions about this e-mail or the attached document, please contact the Illinois Office of Communication and Information (IOCI), 120 W. Jefferson, 3rd floor, Springfield, Illinois 62702, (217)782-2801.

Copyright © 2015 State of Illinois (www.illinois.gov)

SUBSCRIPTION INFORMATION:

To change, update or cancel your subscription please use the following link: Unsubscribe.

Due to the nature of the Internet the State of Illinois does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the distribution of IIS News alerts. For the most up-to-date information please refer to the State of Illinois web site www.illinois.gov.