BETHALTO - East St. Louis, host Civic Memorial, Highland, and Triad will be competing in next week's state meet in Charleston, as the Flyers won the team title of the IHSA Class 2A girls track sectional meet, held Thursday night at Hauser Field.

The Flyers won the meet with 98 points, with Cahokia finishing second with 88 points, Triad was third with 82 points, in fourth place was Mascoutah, on 76,5 points, and Rochester rounded out the top five with 68 points. Highland came in eighth with 37 points, the host Eagles were ninth at 35 points, East Alton-Wood River was 12th with nine points, Jersey was 13th, with eight points, and Roxana came in 15th with four points.

In all events, the top two finishers qualified for state, along with those meeting the qualifying standards also qualifying. In the 100 meters, Kayda Austin of Cahokia won the race at 12,20 seconds, with Olivia Redpath of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic second at 12.65 seconds, with Deairra Spears of East Side making the field for state at 12.66 seconds. Austin also won the 200 meters, coming in at 24.73 seconds, with Sydney Jones of East Side second at 25.53 seconds, Spears qualified with a time of 26.27 seconds, and Triad's Sophia Schardan hitting the qualifying time exactly at 26.20 seconds to advance. In the 400 meters, Zhakeya Hawkins went through by winning the race at 59,20 seconds, with teammate Je'Tira Taylor second at 59,89 seconds, and Julianne Lindsco of Highland qualifying with a time of 1:00.48.

In the 800 meters, the winner was Brooke Zeibert of Rochester, who came in at 2:19.31, with Highland's Peyton Frey second at 2:19.64, and Tatum Maschhoff of Mascoutah third at 2:22.39, her time qualifying her for state. The 1,600 meters saw Ashley Ziebert of he Rockets winning at 5:22.07, while Kennedy Bowman of the Knights was second at 5:34.97. In the 3,200 meters, the winner was Marie Olson of Rochester, at 12: 14.93, while Bowman was second at 12:17.31.

In the hurdles races, Jameson Love of Mascoutah won the 100 meters at 15.20 seconds, with AnnMarie Trentman of Freeburg was second at 16,00 seconds. In the 300 meters, Love won with a time of 46.75 seconds, with Trentman second at 46.76 seconds. Gina Truax of EAWR went through to state with a time of 47.39 seconds, with Macie Rolf of SH-G qualifying at 47.73 seconds, and Kenley Dupard of the Flyers made it through at 48.27 seconds.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the relay races, there were six qualifiers for the 4x100 meters, with the winners being Cahokia at 48.13 seconds, with East Side second at 48.37 seconds, third place went to the Cyclones at 48.87 seconds, in fourth place was the Knights fourth at 48.89 seconds, fifth place went to Springfield Southeast at 50.38 seconds, and Mascoutah was sixth at 50.72 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, Five teams made it from the 4x200 meters, with the winner being East Side at 1:42.03, with SH-G second at 1:44.59, third place went to Cahokia, coming in at 1:44,99, in fourth place was Mascoutah at 1:45.56, and in fifth place was Triad at 1:46.41.

In the 4x400 meters, six teams qualified for state, with the Flyers winning at 3:57.91, with the Cyclones second at 3:58.51, third place were the Rockets at 4:07.50, the Indians came in fourth 4:07.79, fifth place went to the Bulldogs at 4:09.30, and in sixth place was Freeburg at 4:10.12. Four teams went through to state in the 4x800 meters, starting with Rochester winning at 9:46.85, with second place going to SH-G at 9:52.72, Mascoutah third at 9:54.17, and Triad fourth at 10:09.66.

In the field events, the shot put was won by Dariyah Ford of the Flyers, who got a throw off of 10.80 meters, with Springfield Southeast's Stacey Efe-Nogo second at 10.17 meters. In the discus throw, five athletes went through to the state meet, with the winner being Jadah Walker of the Comanches, who had a distance of 34.90 meters, with teammate Tenisa Ferrell second at 34.50 meters, Efe-Nogo was third at 33.89 meters, fourth place went to Abigail Irvin of Mascoutah, who had a toss of 33.86 meters, and fifth place went to Peyton Zawada of Triad was fifth at 32,53 meters. In the high jump, Jaida Linn of Hillsboro, Jodia Relojo of Mascoutah, and Makenna Witham of Triad all went over at 1.59 meters, Linn coming in first, Relojo second, and Witham third on the fewest misses rule, all qualifying for state.

In the pole vault, Kaylee Shields of CM and Bella Hayes of the Midgets tied for first, going over at 2.97 meters, with Shields taking first on the fewest misses rule, both going on to state. Int the long jump, Witham won with a leap of 5.26 meters, with second place going to Valencia Davis of Cahokia second at 5.09 meters In the triple jump, Witham won with a jump of 11.10 meters, while second place went to Alannah Lowery of Springfield Southeast, who went 10.73 meters.

The qualifiers will be competing in the IHSA state meet next Thursday-Saturday, May 16-18 at O'Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

More like this: