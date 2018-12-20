ALTON - Briana Wermke, an Alton East Elementary fifth-grade student, recently won the Illinois American Water Company’s "Imagine a Day Without Water” Art Contest. Wermke captured a $100 donation for her classroom.

The contest is held annually in conjunction with the Value of Water Coalition’s “Imagine a Day Without Water” event to raise awareness about the value of water service. On Tuesday, Illinois American employees surprised Wermke and presented an award for first in the contest.

“It’s hard to imagine even just one day without water," Bruce Haulk, president of Illinois American Water, said. "We need water to make our morning coffee, to cook family dinners, to fight fires, for public health and more. Even though water service is essential, the public often takes its value for granted."

