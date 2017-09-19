ALTON - No student was in any danger after East Elementary School was evacuated around noon Tuesday, Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Sebold said the Alton Fire Department responded to East Elementary School around noon Tuesday in response to the school's smoke detectors alerting them to a possible fire. Sebold said firefighters on the scene arrived to see light smoke, but no fire. Sebold said the smoke was caused by a bearing spinning on an electric motor shaft, which overheated. That bearing was located on an HVAC-related motor in the school's boiler room.

Article continues after sponsor message

Firefighters were able to clear the smoke from the hallways soon after their arrival to the scene, and students were able to return to normal classes.

"The staff of the school did a really good job evacuating everyone," Sebold said.

The evacuation was done as part of protocol when the smoke alarm sounds.

More like this:

3 days ago - Granite City Fire And Police Respond To Serious Fire On Washington Avenue

Aug 2, 2023 - Alton Firefighters Have Busy Week With Multiple Serious Blazes

Aug 28, 2023 - Edwardsville Fire, Others, Battle House Fire That Appear To Start On or Near Battery-Powered Motorcycle

Aug 1, 2023 - Glen Carbon Fire, Others, Use Houses Owned By Dr. Diederich For Important Training

Aug 21, 2023 - Four-Alarm Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At 111 Salvage In Granite City

 