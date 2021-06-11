CHARLESTON - East Alton-Wood River High School picked up its second medalist Friday afternoon at the IHSA Class 2A Girls State Track and Field Championships in Charleston.

High jumper Hannah Sechrest finished seventh, with a jump of 1.58 meters that tied fifth-place jumper Rhiannon Marshall of Mt. Zion and sixth-place finisher Harper Smith of Dunlap, plus eighth-place finisher Katie Goldring of Canton with a leap of 1.58 meters. The jumpers who tied received their places based on misses with the overall height that was cleared.

Article continues after sponsor message

First place in the high jump on Friday was Annie Wirth of Geneseo, who cleared 1.67 meters. Second place was Kaci Pain of Hillsboro, who cleared 1.64 meters, then came Brianna Dixon of Rantoul in third place, also with a 1.64 meters jump. The second and third positions were also decided on the number of misses. Hallie Steponaitis of Woodstock was fourth in the high jump (1.61 meters).

More like this: