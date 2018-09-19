WOOD RIVER - The East Alton-Wood River-Roxana Alumni Football USA game set for Saturday night is drawing considerable interest.

Mike Roper, one of the event’s organizers and a Wood River football alum, said as many as 3,000 people may come and view the game and he said ticket sales are strong for both sides so far.

Tickets are available all the way to game time, but if tickets are purchased before 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, game day, proceeds benefit the two school’s football programs.

Chris Campbell, one of the coordinators and coaches for Roxana, said ticket sales are strong for his side.

Some key players from the past will be playing from Wood River’s Gabe Grimes, Kevin Tharp, Troy Gibson and T.J. Lawson to Roxana’s Seth Chester, Tim Drew, John Hardy, Chris Skinner and many more. Mike Young, a tremendous senior athlete, said he will be the oldest gridder putting on the pads Saturday night.

“It is a big rival game,” Roper said. “I will be doing the Pete Rose, playing/head coaching, so that should be interesting. Things are going great in practice. We are faster and more prepared from last year when we did an alumni game.”

Campbell stressed that it is really important to purchase tickets in advance to help the respective football programs.

“Roxana is a family when it comes to football,” he said. “We are doing this to try to strengthen the virtue of football again and instill some pride in the young kids. Hopefully we will get a great turnout. Our guys are in pretty good condition.”

"It is a lot of fun when you get such a wide variety of guys from different eras,” Roper and Campbell both said. The two added there will be 40 years age difference from the oldest to youngest of our players.”

Both Campbell and Roper said people can purchase advance tickets for $10 at either high school office. Campbell gave his e-mail as cpc33@charter.net. Phone numbers of (618) 973-7868 or (618) 772-2836 were also given for anyone wishing to call for tickets.

EAWR Alumni Roster

Joey Copeland 2018

Gabe Grimes 2018

TJ Lawson 2018

Luke Westbrook 2018

Logan Brawley 2017

Ryan Gonzales 2013

Kaaleb Moorefield 2013

Tyler Ash 2012

Kraig Daniels 2012

Kyle Flanigan 2012

Levi Lawson 2012

Ryne Harrison 2011

Brendan Overton 2010

Kevin Tharp 2010

Troy Gibson 2009

Anthony Swarringian 2009

Jake Pochek 2008

Jason Rodgers 2008

Stuart Schiber 2008

Dwade Isringhausen 2007

Tim Kamp 2007

Jeremy Hosford 2006

Josh Pochek 2006

Jonathan Alesandrini 2005

Jason Pollard 2005

Mike Young 2005

Kenneth Heaton 2004

Jason Wheeler 2002

Jason Quigley 2001

Nate Kamp 2000

Kenneth Grigg 1999

Bill Owens 1999

Arron Dewerff 1998

Jake Sullivan 1997

Jason Gerner 1996

Scott Crump 1994

Greg Millsap 1994

Mike Roper 1993

Jeremy Gilliam 1992

Chris Yenne 1992

Scott Ventimiglia 1991

Brian Everett 1990

Dan Pyle 1989

Tim Mcgee 1987

Denny Doerr 1984

Kevin Tharp 1983

Mike Young Sr 1979

Roxana Shells Alumni Roster 2018

2018 Seth Mormino

2012 Seth Chester

2012 Erik Kessler

2012 Terran Raich

2012 Brandon Little

2011 Derrick Massula

2009 Kyle Murphy

2009 Vance Wilhelm

2008 Mike Austra

2008 Ian wheat

2007 John Sanchez

2007 Brian Murphy

2007 Brian Sanchez

2007 Ryan Meredith

2006 Rob Mayernik

2006 Ryan Lister

2006 Keith Williams

2006 Nick Duncan

2006 Dwayne DeShotel

2005 Jarod Cope

2004 Tim Wolfe

2004 Chris Murphy

2004 Tommy Forsythe

2003 Tom Poore

2000 John Brown

2000 Josh Carter

1998 Nathan Miles

1998 Robert Kelly

1998 Oliver Vogt

1997 Larry Tinnon

1996 Chris winsel

1996 Scott Edward

1995 josh Lynn

1995 Randy Boyd

1994 Chris Campbell

1993 Kyle Nailor

1993 Tim Gihring

1992 Arthur Paniagua

1990 Phil Milazzo

1990 Jamey Griffin

1990 John Hardy

1989 Tony Drew

1988 Eric Kerr

1987 Troy Arnoldi

1986 Steve Robinson

1986 Scott Crowder

1984 Keith Pontow

1983 Chris Skinner

1982 Mark Foutch

