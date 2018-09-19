East Alton-Wood River vs. Roxana: It's time for another alumni football game Saturday night
WOOD RIVER - The East Alton-Wood River-Roxana Alumni Football USA game set for Saturday night is drawing considerable interest.
Mike Roper, one of the event’s organizers and a Wood River football alum, said as many as 3,000 people may come and view the game and he said ticket sales are strong for both sides so far.
Tickets are available all the way to game time, but if tickets are purchased before 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, game day, proceeds benefit the two school’s football programs.
Chris Campbell, one of the coordinators and coaches for Roxana, said ticket sales are strong for his side.
Some key players from the past will be playing from Wood River’s Gabe Grimes, Kevin Tharp, Troy Gibson and T.J. Lawson to Roxana’s Seth Chester, Tim Drew, John Hardy, Chris Skinner and many more. Mike Young, a tremendous senior athlete, said he will be the oldest gridder putting on the pads Saturday night.
“It is a big rival game,” Roper said. “I will be doing the Pete Rose, playing/head coaching, so that should be interesting. Things are going great in practice. We are faster and more prepared from last year when we did an alumni game.”
Campbell stressed that it is really important to purchase tickets in advance to help the respective football programs.
“Roxana is a family when it comes to football,” he said. “We are doing this to try to strengthen the virtue of football again and instill some pride in the young kids. Hopefully we will get a great turnout. Our guys are in pretty good condition.”
"It is a lot of fun when you get such a wide variety of guys from different eras,” Roper and Campbell both said. The two added there will be 40 years age difference from the oldest to youngest of our players.”
Both Campbell and Roper said people can purchase advance tickets for $10 at either high school office. Campbell gave his e-mail as cpc33@charter.net. Phone numbers of (618) 973-7868 or (618) 772-2836 were also given for anyone wishing to call for tickets.
EAWR Alumni Roster
Joey Copeland 2018
Gabe Grimes 2018
TJ Lawson 2018
Luke Westbrook 2018
Logan Brawley 2017
Ryan Gonzales 2013
Kaaleb Moorefield 2013
Tyler Ash 2012
Kraig Daniels 2012
Kyle Flanigan 2012
Levi Lawson 2012
Ryne Harrison 2011
Brendan Overton 2010
Kevin Tharp 2010
Troy Gibson 2009
Anthony Swarringian 2009
Jake Pochek 2008
Jason Rodgers 2008
Stuart Schiber 2008
Dwade Isringhausen 2007
Tim Kamp 2007
Jeremy Hosford 2006
Josh Pochek 2006
Jonathan Alesandrini 2005
Jason Pollard 2005
Mike Young 2005
Kenneth Heaton 2004
Jason Wheeler 2002
Jason Quigley 2001
Nate Kamp 2000
Kenneth Grigg 1999
Bill Owens 1999
Arron Dewerff 1998
Jake Sullivan 1997
Jason Gerner 1996
Scott Crump 1994
Greg Millsap 1994
Mike Roper 1993
Jeremy Gilliam 1992
Chris Yenne 1992
Scott Ventimiglia 1991
Brian Everett 1990
Dan Pyle 1989
Tim Mcgee 1987
Denny Doerr 1984
Kevin Tharp 1983
Mike Young Sr 1979
Roxana Shells Alumni Roster 2018
2018 Seth Mormino
2012 Seth Chester
2012 Erik Kessler
2012 Terran Raich
2012 Brandon Little
2011 Derrick Massula
2009 Kyle Murphy
2009 Vance Wilhelm
2008 Mike Austra
2008 Ian wheat
2007 John Sanchez
2007 Brian Murphy
2007 Brian Sanchez
2007 Ryan Meredith
2006 Rob Mayernik
2006 Ryan Lister
2006 Keith Williams
2006 Nick Duncan
2006 Dwayne DeShotel
2005 Jarod Cope
2004 Tim Wolfe
2004 Chris Murphy
2004 Tommy Forsythe
2003 Tom Poore
2000 John Brown
2000 Josh Carter
1998 Nathan Miles
1998 Robert Kelly
1998 Oliver Vogt
1997 Larry Tinnon
1996 Chris winsel
1996 Scott Edward
1995 josh Lynn
1995 Randy Boyd
1994 Chris Campbell
1993 Kyle Nailor
1993 Tim Gihring
1992 Arthur Paniagua
1990 Phil Milazzo
1990 Jamey Griffin
1990 John Hardy
1989 Tony Drew
1988 Eric Kerr
1987 Troy Arnoldi
1986 Steve Robinson
1986 Scott Crowder
1984 Keith Pontow
1983 Chris Skinner
1982 Mark Foutch
