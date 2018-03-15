WOOD RIVER - If the first two games are any indication, East Alton-Wood River’s softball team is going to be difficult to beat this season. The Oilers are full of athletic, solid softball players.

On Monday night, Morgan Moxey led the Oilers to a crushing 12-1, five-inning defeat of Greenville at home. She was incredible on the mound with 13 strikeouts in five innings and she had three hits at the plate and drove in four runs. Rebecca Null had two RBI in the game with a home run; Macy Flanigan had four RBI, a home run and was outstanding at her shortstop position.

Kate Booten, Teresa Hand, Ashley Knight, Peyton Young (with a double) and KaLynn Thompson (with a double) all had hits for the Oilers.

“Our girls did what they needed to do to separate themselves from Greenville early, with three runs in the first and four in the second,” East Alton-Wood River head girls softball coach Dana Emerick said. “If we play like we did against Greenville, we are going to be a handful for other teams.”

Waterloo 7, East Alton Wood River 6

Waterloo slipped by East Alton-Wood River Tuesday night at Waterloo with a run in the seventh, to win 7-6.

The game was tied almost throughout at 1-1 after the first two, 2-2 after four and 6-6 after five innings. Flanigan had two hits and three RBIs in the Waterloo game, while Moxey and Peyton Young had two hits. Null pitched five innings and tossed five strikeouts.

The Oilers play Trenton-Wesclin on Thursday and Carrollton at 1 p.m. Saturday at Carrollton.

