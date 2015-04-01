East Alton-Wood River shot putter and discus thrower Anthony Lane is an imposing physical specimen and he showed his talents in those two areas on Tuesday at a meet at Wood River.

Lane who is “gigantic,” his coach Russ Colona says, was second in the shot put with a toss of 41-7 and also third in the discus.

“He is starting out the season where he finished last year,” Colona said. “We are expecting big things from him by the end of the year.”

Triple jumper Luke Lile also had a good effort, placing fourth in his event. Sophomore Brenden Springman was second in the 3,200 with a time of 11:16, which pleased Colona.

Colona said there were several members of the team playing baseball on Tuesday, so he was short handed, but he said several of his kids achieved personal bests in the meet.

