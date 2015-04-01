 

 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

East Alton-Wood River shot putter and discus thrower Anthony Lane is an imposing physical specimen and he showed his talents in those two areas on Tuesday at a meet at Wood River.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lane who is “gigantic,” his coach Russ Colona says, was second in the shot put with a toss of 41-7 and also third in the discus.

“He is starting out the season where he finished last year,” Colona said. “We are expecting big things from him by the end of the year.”

Triple jumper Luke Lile also had a good effort, placing fourth in his event. Sophomore Brenden Springman was second in the 3,200 with a time of 11:16, which pleased Colona.

Colona said there were several members of the team playing baseball on Tuesday, so he was short handed, but he said several of his kids achieved personal bests in the meet.

More like this:

Apr 25, 2023 - Distance Runner Aidan Loffleman Continues To Do What He Loves - Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Athlete Of The Month For the Oilers

May 20, 2023 - Freshman Truax Leads Pack, Qualifies In 300-Meter Hurdles, East Side Puts Three Relay Teams Through, Brown Qualifies In 2A Prelims

4 days ago - Ottwell Qualifies For State; Season Ends At Sectionals For Siatos, Hagen - All Three Are Auto Butler Athletes Of The Month For Redbirds' Golf Team

Sep 21, 2023 - Former Marquette, CM Standout Soccer Players Making A Difference At Collegiate Level - No. 18 L&C Edges SWIC 2-1

Sep 26, 2023 - Logan Wade Off To Outstanding Boys Cross Country Start For Panthers, Is A Sparklight Male Athlete Of Month

 