WOOD RIVER – On one of the most pleasant weather nights of the 2021 high school football season, the East Alton-Wood River High School Oilers suffered a difficult 40-6 loss Friday night to the Breese Central Cougars. The Oilers would end up slipping to a record of 1-4 after the defeat.

The score was only 7-6 Breese Central with less than 5 minutes left in the second quarter and was making out to be a hard-contested game. After a late touchdown and two-point conversion at the end of the second quarter, the competitive first half would conclude with a score of 15-6. Breese’s coach must have said the right things at halftime or conditioning took over because from the third quarter to the end of the game, Breese would take the ball out of East Alton-Wood River's hands to dominate the rest of the game.

Defense, offense, it did not matter. The Oilers' offense could not break through Breese’s defense, the Oilers' defense could not stop the Cougar’s offense... the Oilers were playing at the will of their opponents. Going into the second half of Friday night’s game, the purple and gold would completely take over the game. After a pick-six and two other touchdowns, the Cougars would rack up 18 points alone in the third quarter. Despite a more reserved fourth quarter with less sense of urgency from the leading team, Breese still managed to add another touchdown to their huge lead.

Breese’s offense firing on cylinders, but also their defense was showing their best impression of a brick wall. While the Cougars would add another 25 points in the second half, the Oiler’s were unable to put up even a single point in either the third or the fourth quarter.

Marcus Price scored twice for Breese Central in the game, on a 55-yard interception return in the second quarter and a two-yard run in the fourth. Landon Geragosian ran for 96 yards and a 46-yard touchdown, while Miguel Velazquez ran in from nine yards out, Braden Rensing scored from three yards, and Geragosian connected with Devin Malcomb for a 17-yard touchdown pass for the Cougars.

Zach Carter's four-yard run early in the second quarter was the only touchdown of the game for the Oilers.

Central is now 4-1, while EAWR falls to 1-4.

The Oilers will try to put this game behind them, move forward, and prepare for their next game against the Columbia High School Eagles. To catch the Oilers try to improve their record to 2-4, fans can follow the Oilers to Columbia High School at 7 p.m. this upcoming Friday, October 1.

