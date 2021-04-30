JERSEY 36, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 30: Jersey opened its season with a close win over the host Oilers as part of a triangular meet at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Jason Shaw of the Oilers had the quick pin on the meet, taking the 132 pound match at 1:05, while Trevor Cox had the fastest pin for the Panthers, winning the 160 pound match at 1:12.

Nick Mason, Julian Marshall and Noah Mason also recorded pins for EAWR.

Article continues after sponsor message

ROXANA 48, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 22: Stanley Mason needed only nine seconds to get the quick pin of the meet, while Mason also had a pin for the Oilers in their meet against Roxana.

Brian Rodriguez had a pin for the Shells, while Baron Niemeyer defeated Justice Theis 10-1 in the only decision of the meet.

ROXANA 40, JERSEY 27: Rodriguez, Elias Theis, Justin Long and J.D. Coleman all had pins for Roxana in their win over Jersey.

Ryan Heitzig and Jones both scored falls for the Panthers, while Maguire won a close decision in the 182 pound bout and Jonas Herring won a decision in the 220 pound match for the Shells.

More like this: