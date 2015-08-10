WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School will hold registration on Thursday, August 13, 2015. Seniors - 8:00-9:30, Juniors - 9:00-10:30, Sophomores - 1:00-3:30 and Freshman - 5:00-7:00. Registration and athletic forms are available on-line at www.eawr.org or in the Main Office.

Fees due at registration are as follows: Registration-$70, Athletic fees-$35 per sport (max of $105 per year per student), Driver’s Education fee-$200, PE Uniform-$12, Lock Deposit-$8, Student Parking-$25, Chromebook Damage Waiver-$30. Fees may also be paid on-line (www.eawr.org) or at registration on the 13th.

Article continues after sponsor message

For additional information, visit our website at eawr.org or call the Main Office at 618-254-3151 ext. 2501.

More like this: