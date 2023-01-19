East Alton-Wood River High School First-Semester Honor Roll
January 19, 2023 10:35 AM January 19, 2023 11:20 AM
Listen to the story
WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School announced its first-semester Honor Roll. To view the full list, click the link below.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
East Alton-Wood River Honor Roll
More like this:
Nov 17, 2023 - Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery Generously Donates $50,000 To Riverbend Family Ministries