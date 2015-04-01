Dana Emerick’s East Alton-Wood River girls’ softball team faced a strong Columbia team and fell 17-2 on Tuesday afternoon, but he said he continues to see improvements in his team.

To start the season, he said his team has faced some difficult opponents, but he sees the tide changing very soon.

The coach singled out freshman pitcher Morgan Moxey for her efforts and said she has a bright future ahead.

Article continues after sponsor message

“She has tremendous form,” he said. “I think she will be very good by the time she is a sophomore. I would consider her the star of the game for pitching through a lopsided matchup.”

East Alton-Wood River star pitcher Victoria Beachum should throw later in the week, he said. She is bound for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville next season.

“Victoria is the best softball pitcher who has ever played in Wood River,” Emerick said.

More like this: