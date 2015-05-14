East Alton/Wood River Community High School 2015 Graduation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of East Alton/Wood River Community High School! As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Riverbender.com would like to recognize the names of the graduating students. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be. Article continues after sponsor message The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, at East Alton/Wood River Community High School, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done: Sylvia Page Aller

Emillie Michelle Anderson

Brennan Thomas Augustyn

Victoria Michele Beachum

Jessica Lynn Becker

Joshua T. Bell

Ryan J.Bentley

Mardelia Eevon Bolden

Cody Eugene Boyd

Caitlyn Anne-Marie Bridgeman

Dillon Jean Buck

Zachary Steven Butkovich

Joseph Wayne Calame

Darrius Rielly Clark

Austin R. Cobine

Micaela Dee Cruise

Dylan Patrick Curtis

Nicholas Conner Daily

Austin Edward Drach

Joshua A. Edelen

Brandon J. Ennis

Brett Matthew Gaines

Brianna Nicole Gillson

Devon James Gilreath

Whitney Sue Glass

Haley Ruthann Goforth

Meaghan Elizabeth Goldman

Jonna Lynn Hambrick

Tristan Hanneken

John William Hayes Jr.

Jacob Michael Hei

Austin Cole Henry

Hobie Matthew Hobart

Shannon Patricia Inman

Kelsey Nicole Kelley

Travis Wade Koogler

Brandi Noelle Lacey

Christina Marie Lamkin

Anthony Russell Lane

Kayla Sue LaVite

Cameron Joseph Clark Lawrence

Allison Marie Lewis

Trayvin Deshun Elwood Lewis

Christina Marie Long

Elizabeth Joan Mann

Samantha Nicole McCann

Michaela Ann McClellan

Ashley Nicole McDaid

Alexis Rene McSwyne

Donnie Ray Meadows Jr.

Isaiah M. Mercer

Kayleigh Ann Neal

Ashley Kayla Neese

Haile Dawn Nolan

Sierra Dawn Null

Stephanie Kay Oleson

Sandra Dee Painter

Gregory Evan Pelan

Sarah Phillips

Shane Cyrenus Phillips

Tenisha Marie Phillips

Alexander Allen Pugh

Taylor Noel Quigley

Gavin Micheal Rose

Alexander Blade Sanders

Jordan Nicole Sanders

Jessica Danyel Schneider

David James Seal

Madison Alexis Shewmake

Tyler Austin Eugene Shimchick

Dylan Wyatt Shook

Shiloh William Shoppell

Skylar Gage Southard

Seth Allen Stanley

Shelby Maree Staszkiewicz

Kayli Lynae Staten

Keyona Stiff

Michael Stimac

Joshua Matthew Sugent

Bradley Allen Swarringin

Brittanie Anne Swarringin

Robert W. Taylor III

Anna Jane Tomblingson

Lucas William Trobaugh

Mark Austin Tungett

Tyler Michael Hunter Urban

Leticia Angelica Vasquez

Jenna Faye Walker

Zachary David Walker

Kari Elizabeth Westbrook

Daniel Ray Widdows Jr.

Abagail Joan Wiegand

Ashtin Brior Bleu Wiegand

Brandon W. J. Wilson

