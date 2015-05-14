East Alton/Wood River Community High School 2015 Graduation
Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of East Alton/Wood River Community High School! As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Riverbender.com would like to recognize the names of the graduating students. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, at East Alton/Wood River Community High School, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:
Sylvia Page Aller
Emillie Michelle Anderson
Brennan Thomas Augustyn
Victoria Michele Beachum
Jessica Lynn Becker
Joshua T. Bell
Ryan J.Bentley
Mardelia Eevon Bolden
Cody Eugene Boyd
Caitlyn Anne-Marie Bridgeman
Dillon Jean Buck
Zachary Steven Butkovich
Joseph Wayne Calame
Darrius Rielly Clark
Austin R. Cobine
Micaela Dee Cruise
Dylan Patrick Curtis
Nicholas Conner Daily
Austin Edward Drach
Joshua A. Edelen
Brandon J. Ennis
Brett Matthew Gaines
Brianna Nicole Gillson
Devon James Gilreath
Whitney Sue Glass
Haley Ruthann Goforth
Meaghan Elizabeth Goldman
Jonna Lynn Hambrick
Tristan Hanneken
John William Hayes Jr.
Jacob Michael Hei
Austin Cole Henry
Hobie Matthew Hobart
Shannon Patricia Inman
Kelsey Nicole Kelley
Travis Wade Koogler
Brandi Noelle Lacey
Christina Marie Lamkin
Anthony Russell Lane
Kayla Sue LaVite
Cameron Joseph Clark Lawrence
Allison Marie Lewis
Trayvin Deshun Elwood Lewis
Christina Marie Long
Elizabeth Joan Mann
Samantha Nicole McCann
Michaela Ann McClellan
Ashley Nicole McDaid
Alexis Rene McSwyne
Donnie Ray Meadows Jr.
Isaiah M. Mercer
Kayleigh Ann Neal
Ashley Kayla Neese
Haile Dawn Nolan
Sierra Dawn Null
Stephanie Kay Oleson
Sandra Dee Painter
Gregory Evan Pelan
Sarah Phillips
Shane Cyrenus Phillips
Tenisha Marie Phillips
Alexander Allen Pugh
Taylor Noel Quigley
Gavin Micheal Rose
Alexander Blade Sanders
Jordan Nicole Sanders
Jessica Danyel Schneider
David James Seal
Madison Alexis Shewmake
Tyler Austin Eugene Shimchick
Dylan Wyatt Shook
Shiloh William Shoppell
Skylar Gage Southard
Seth Allen Stanley
Shelby Maree Staszkiewicz
Kayli Lynae Staten
Keyona Stiff
Michael Stimac
Joshua Matthew Sugent
Bradley Allen Swarringin
Brittanie Anne Swarringin
Robert W. Taylor III
Anna Jane Tomblingson
Lucas William Trobaugh
Mark Austin Tungett
Tyler Michael Hunter Urban
Leticia Angelica Vasquez
Jenna Faye Walker
Zachary David Walker
Kari Elizabeth Westbrook
Daniel Ray Widdows Jr.
Abagail Joan Wiegand
Ashtin Brior Bleu Wiegand
Brandon W. J. Wilson
Kelsi Reese Withers
More like this: