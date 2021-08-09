WOOD RIVER - Members of the 1971 class of East Alton-Wood River Community High School are planning a 50th anniversary bash and are still looking for 12 classmates.

The party is set for Sept. 25 at the Wood River Moose. So far, more than 260 classmates have been notified, according to organizer Rhonda (Kesler) Keeney. “But,” she said, “the Reunion Committee is still hoping to reach those remaining 12 people.”

Those classmates are Regina Croquart Rice, Connie Davis, Connie Decker, Virginia Haniford, Coy Hatfield, Sharon Hood, Kathy Huer, Robert James, Norma Schwartz, Peggy Taylor Abner, David Walker and Linda Watson.

“Any contact information would be appreciated,” Keeney said. “We’d like to send them invitations.” Keeney can be reached at (618) 570-9763.

The reunion will begin with a social hour, then dinner and music from the ‘60s and ’70s throughout the evening as well as “door prizes and some fun milestone recognitions,” Keeney said.

