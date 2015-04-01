East Alton-Wood River battled one of its top opponents of the season in Breese Mater Dei on Tuesday in Wood River, losing 16-3.

East Alton-Wood River coach Kyle Duncan said his team has started out with several top teams, but he looks for things to even out as the season progresses.

“I thought we are starting to get our bats going,” he said. “The first part of our schedule is loaded, but we should start playing some teams more at our level now in the schedule.”

