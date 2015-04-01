East Alton-Wood River battled one of its top opponents of the season in Breese Mater Dei on Tuesday in Wood River, losing 16-3.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

East Alton-Wood River coach Kyle Duncan said his team has started out with several top teams, but he looks for things to even out as the season progresses.

“I thought we are starting to get our bats going,” he said. “The first part of our schedule is loaded, but we should start playing some teams more at our level now in the schedule.”

More like this:

4 days ago - Isaac Thornton Top Student-Athlete For Oilers, Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of The Month

Sep 13, 2023 - East Alton-Wood River Girls Have Strong Start For Volleyball Season

Sep 9, 2023 - Marquette Snaps Two-Season Losing Streak, Blocker Has Four-Touchdown Game

Sep 11, 2023 - Sammy Kulish Is Not Only Standout Girls Volleyball Player, But Carries 4.0 GPA

Aug 11, 2023 - Rebuilding Oilers Will Be “Just Fine” – Young Team Hoping To Be Competitive

 