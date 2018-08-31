WOOD RIVER - The East Alton-Wood River High School administration and Wood River Police Department acted quickly Friday after they learned a former student had entered school premises without notice.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the good news is there was no reason to believe the subject was at school to cause harm.

The Wood River Police Department received a call at 10:40 a.m. and responded to the East Alton-Wood River High School, 777 N. Wood River Ave., Wood River, Illinois.

Chief Wells said the person apprehended was not registered and was at the school without permission.

"The person had no reason to be at the school," Wells said. "The administration at the high school contacted the police department after they identified a subject, a former student, at the school. The administration acted promptly. The subject was compliant, he was identified, and the police department was contacted. The school administration was standing outside the building with the subject when Wood River Police officers arrived."

Chief Wells said once the student saw the officers, he took off running from the school administrators. He ran east from the buildings onto the athletic fields. Officers were able to catch the subject and take him into custody. The subject is a juvenile and will be petitioned through the Madison County Juvenile Court System.

Wells added that during the investigation no weapons were located.

East Alton-Wood River High School Superintendent John Person said today at about 10:40 a.m., Principal Leigh Robinson identified a recent, but former East Alton-Wood River High School student in the East Building without authorization. Mrs. Robinson escorted the man out of the building, while questioning him as to his reason for being there. He was compliant with the principal during this time.

"After escorting the former student outside, Principal Robinson directed the Assistant Principal to call the Wood River Police Department," Dr. Pearson said. "While continuing to question him, the former student suddenly fled on foot to the Memorial Stadium and practice field area of the campus, presumably upon seeing Wood River Police Department squad cars approaching. Wood River Police officers chased the suspect in the athletic fields, and quickly apprehended him. A police search of the former student yielded no weapons. Wood River Police Department investigated and their conclusion was that the former student never intended to do any harm to any students or staff."

"I want to assure parents this was not a regular adult male coming in, just a recent student. The District would like to offer thanks to the quick response of the Wood River Police Department and to Chief Wells. The District would also like to acknowledge the commendable course of action taken by Mrs. Robinson and Mr. Gockel."

