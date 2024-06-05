CARLINVILLE — On May 11, 2024, Blackburn College celebrated its latest cohort of graduates, including brothers Dylan and Dawson Klunk from East Alton. Both alumni of Roxana High School, the Klunk brothers received Bachelor's degrees in Sports Management during the commencement ceremony.

The event, held on the Blackburn College campus, marked a significant milestone for the graduates and their families. Dylan and Dawson Klunk's shared educational journey culminated in this achievement, highlighting their dedication and hard work over the past four years.

The brothers' accomplishment is particularly notable given their shared background and academic focus. As Sports Management majors, they have been preparing for careers in the dynamic and competitive field of sports administration and management.

Blackburn College, known for its commitment to providing a supportive and rigorous educational environment, has equipped Dylan and Dawson Klunk with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in their future endeavors.

