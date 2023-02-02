FULTON, MO. - Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett from East Alton, IL, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College.

Hinkle-Pruett is a Sophomore at Westminster.

The Dean's List recognizes Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must achieve a 3.60-semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

The list of 227 students includes 51 freshmen, 53 sophomores, 69 juniors and 54 seniors. Class rank is based on course hours completed before the fall semester.

President and Chief Transformation Officer Donald P. Lofe, Jr., recently commended the students for their exemplary academic performance.

"These students have worked hard and achieved an honor we take seriously at Westminster," Lofe said. "On behalf of the entire college community, I want to congratulate each one of them on this outstanding accomplishment."

Founded in 1851 and home of Winston Churchill's "Iron Curtain" speech, Westminster College in Fulton is ranked prestigiously by U.S. News & World Report as the only National Liberal Arts College in Missouri. Westminster is listed as one of the top institutions in the country for economic mobility and return on investment, placing in the top 16 percent for graduate earnings with a more than 90 percent placement rate. Westminster also is a Forbes Best Value College that focuses on educating and inspiring students to become the world leaders of tomorrow.

