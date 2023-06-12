FULTON, MO. - Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett from East Alton was named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College.

Hinkle-Pruett is a Sophomore at Westminster.

The Dean's List recognizes Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must achieve a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

The list of 220 students includes 44 freshmen, 58 sophomores, 65 juniors, and 53 seniors.

President and Chief Transformation Officer Donald P. Lofe, Jr., recently commended the students for their exemplary academic performance.

"These students worked extremely hard to achieve this honor," Lofe said. "On behalf of the entire Westminster College community, I want to congratulate each one of them for making an impact through this outstanding accomplishment."

