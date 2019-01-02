OLATHE, Kansas - MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its President's, Dean's List and Honor Roll for the fall 2018 semester. A total of 418 students qualified for one of the honors.

All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors. Neutral credit hours are excluded from the calculation and reduce the course load used to figure the honor. The President's List is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester; Dean's List ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the Honor Roll is 3.2 to 3.49.

Brianna N. Williams of East Alton was named to the Honor Roll.

MidAmerica Nazarene University is a private, Christian, liberal arts university of more than 1870 students. Offering 40 plus traditional undergraduate majors, the university is also known for its accelerated professional and graduate programs. Study abroad as well as service-learning experiences are encouraged through MNU's Go Global and ServiceCorps programs. The campus is located on 105 acres in Olathe, Kansas. More information may be found at www.mnu.edu.

