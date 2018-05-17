SEE EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER GRADUATION VIDEO BELOW:

EAST ALTON - Friends and family members of the 2018 Oiler graduating class gathered at East Alton Wood River High School Wednesday evening as this year’s seniors received their diplomas.

Before the diplomas were presented, senior students that will be going into the military were recognized by those in attendance and the choir and band gave brief performances.

Valedictorian, Rachel Staten, said it’s bittersweet as this chapter of the students lives come to an end as they take the step towards the next “great adventure.”

“Up until now we’ve been leading similar lives structured in the same routine,” she said. “But today we sit here on the brink of our next great adventure.”

This year’s graduating class included; Rachel Danielle Staten, Chase Elliott Wallendorff, Nicholas Gavin Hayes, Xavier T. Collman, Ashley Suzanne Knight, Rebekah Erin Null, Zachary Nathaniel Kincade, Jennifer Marie Hallstead, Zachary Tyler Womack, Joseph B. Barnerd, Anthony Edward Ellison, Zachary Paul Wells, Zachary Bryan Davis, Caitlyn Aryn Olinghouse, Jason Womack Jr., Zaide Taylor Wilson, Courtney Nicole Bazzell, Morgan Kay Moxey, Jason William Dean Abernathy, Chenoa A'Brianna Rose Akins, Jonathan William Dean Archer-Ramsey, Emily Josephine Auten, Dylan Gage Belcher, Adelynn Jae Bentley, Austin Edward Breckle, Shania Shanti Butler Williams, Ian Nathaniel Calderon, Milli Lynn Carter, Skyler James Paul Carter, Kara SuAnn Christian, Alexus Alize Clark, Chance Colborn, Brady Michael Compton, Ty Jackson Dunn, Justin Leo Englar, James Dale Eberhart, Ciara Storm Evans, Aaron S. Finley, Jacob M. Friederich, Wyatt John Fry, Delaney Ann Gibbons, Kara Michelle Greeling, Gabriel Daren Grimes, Kodie Jakub Groom, Kylee Elizabeth Gust, Erin Denise Hall, Hunter Michael Hall, Jacob William Hall, Tyler Jacob Hamby, Brandon L. Hamilton, Austin Jay Hammond, Madison K. Hampsey, Teresa Ruth Hand, Megan Rana Huebener, Sierra Ann Nicole Hurt, Alliyah T. Akins, Cody Allen Jones, Kevin Michael Kearby, Carl Mikal Klabough, Robert Matthew Klopfer, Megan Elisabeth Krabbe, Andrew John Lang, Tristan James Lawson, Sebastian Michael Ledesma, Shane Michael Lindquist, Paul Edward Magurany IV, Jacob Andrew Martin, Skylar Kay Maupin, Tyler Wesley McLain, Emma Hope Miller, Jessica Lynn Moore, Emily Rose Morse, Ashton David Murray, Jacob Daniel Mustain, Blake Austin Neiworth, Owen Steven Newell, Rebecca Kaye Nottke, Halli Louise Null, Hannah Elizabeth Overton, Kaitlyn Marie Pickett, Allison Rose Presley, Dalton Wayne Russell Pryor, Katherine Pyle, Darin Hugh Redden Jr., Alexis Riley Reinke, Austin Ray Reitz, Zachary David Ritter, Madison Nicole Root, Alison Virginia Faye Rush, Gracelin Nicole Rushing, Evan R. Ruyle, Lora Gayle Ruyle, Paige Lynn Schuler, Jason Michael Shea, Matthew Christopher Shea, Ryan Keaton Siglar, Brooklyn Nichole Sims, Sierra Michelle Smith, Justin Wayne Sneed, Darren James Spruill II, Adrianna Louise Stangle, Emma Caitlyn Stone, Kathlyn Diane Sutter, Alexander Michael Taylor, KaLynn Renea Thompson, Cheyenne Makayla Louise Tucker, Blake Douglas Unterbrink, Brendan Andrew Walker, Jonathan Joseph Warix, Lukas Allen Westbrook, Morgan Lynn Wiegand, Emily Dawn Wilder, Darius Keon Willeford, Benjamin Michael Wreath, Brittany Taylor Yenne, Tyler Paul Yenne, Brayden Andrew Young and Peyton Sue Young.

