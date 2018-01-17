East Alton, Wood River, Alton battle Tuesday night fire on Virginia Avenue
January 17, 2018 6:07 AM January 17, 2018 1:50 PM
Listen to the story
EAST ALTON - The East Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on Virginia Avenue.
The East Alton Fire Department called for mutual aid in the blaze. The Wood River and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene.
When firefighters arrived fire was showing through the side of the residence.
More information to come...
