EAST ALTON - The Village of East Alton Park and Recreation Department partnered with the East Alton Public Library to offer a camp day.

From 12 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, kids and their guardians played on the playground, enjoyed a water slide and snacked on a barbecue lunch at the Keasler Recreation Center. The event was completely free and open to the public. Gabby Parker, supervisor of the Park and Recreation Department, noted that it’s important to offer these experiences to the local kids.

“The kids are what we’re trying to get back into the rec, because there’s just not a lot to do around here,” Parker said. “We want to be able to offer games and fun stuff for them to do.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Park and Recreation Department and the library have collaborated throughout the summer to offer these camp days. In the past few weeks, kids have enjoyed pickleball, art camp and a Mad Science demonstration. The camp day on July 2 focused on outdoor games.

The organizations also partnered with Riverbend Bounce to secure an inflatable water slide for the day. This, along with the snow cones, was a “big hit,” Parker said.

She added that the Park and Recreation Department hopes to continue these activities every year. The department is currently sponsoring baseball and will soon turn their attention to soccer and basketball. You can stay up to date with the Village of East Alton’s Park and Recreation Department at their official website or Facebook page.

“This is something that we can do during the summer to get the kids out, get them out of the house, give them something to do because like I said, there’s not too many kid-friendly things to do around here that are free, and this is a free event for everyone,” Parker said. “We just wanted to put something free on for the kids so that way they could come and get out of the house and do some fun activities.”

More like this: