EAST ALTON - An investigation by East Alton Police that led to a defendant being convicted in Madison County of attempted murder has now resulted in the defendant also being charged with attempted murder in Nevada and California.

After the defendant was charged in Madison County in connection with a double-shooting at an ice rink, local police and prosecutors continued their investigation, linking the defendant to additional shootings in other states.

“This is a great example of the extra effort put out by our local police officers, investigators and prosecutors,” said East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike. “Berton Newton is a dangerous defendant, and no stone was left unturned getting him charged with attempt murder, not only here, but across the country.” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said the case illustrates that the work of police doesn’t end when an arrest is made. “We have a great team in Madison County, going the extra mile to ensure that violent criminals are held accountable,” Haine said.

“The East Alton police did an excellent job, working to connect the dots across state lines to ensure justice for victims. Crime does not stop at such boundaries, and so neither will the efforts of our local law enforcement or our prosecutors.”

On Jan. 22, 2022, East Alton Police investigated a double shooting in the parking lot of the East Alton Ice Arena. The shooting involved two adult female victims, both of whom were hospitalized. One suffered life-threatening injuries.

Within 48 hours, East Alton Police identified and apprehended a suspect: Berton Lamar Newton B/M, DOB 5/15/91 (31) LKA: 2700 block of Oscar, Alton, IL 62002 On Jan. 26, 2022, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Newton with multiple felony counts, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, Newton pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the shooting at the ice rink. He received a sentence of 35 years in prison. After the Madison County charges were issued, the investigation continued for months, with detectives pursuing additional leads and coordinating with other agencies.

EAPD investigators were able to link Newton to additional shootings in Las Vegas and Fresno, Calif. EAPD investigators contacted detectives from those agencies and were able to confirm open investigations in their jurisdictions, including an armed robbery/shooting in Las Vegas on Dec. 13, 2021, and a double-shooting in Fresno on Jan. 5, 2022.

Article continues after sponsor message

Further investigation, including cell phone forensics and laboratory analysis by both the Illinois State Police Crime Lab and the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, resulted in the establishment of probable cause. At the conclusion of the investigation, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office coordinated with prosecutors in Clark County, Nevada, and Fresno County, California, resulting in Newton being charged in those states in November 2022.

The new felony charges are as follows:

CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA Count 1 – Attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon

Count 2 – Attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon

Count 3 – Battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm Count 4 – Battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm Count 5 – Robbery with use of a deadly weapon

FRESNO COUNTY, CALIF.

Count 1 – Attempted willful, deliberate premeditated murder

Count 2 – Shooting at an inhabited dwelling Newton remained in the Madison County Jail as of Thursday morning, pending transfer to an Illinois Department of Corrections facility.

Prosecutors in the other states then would seek a writ to have Newton transferred to their jurisdiction to face prosecution. This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: