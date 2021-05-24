EAST ALTON - The East Alton Public Library is announcing it’s summer reading program, Reading Colors Your World, beginning June 1st and running through July 30th. During this time, the library will be hosting a variety of free activities and reading challenges, which are open to all people ages 0-100. The challenges can be accessed using the free Beanstack App, which can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store. Offline reading logs are available for those without internet access, or who would rather log their reading on paper. The Beanstack App is a new feature at the library, and will track reading time, provide book lists, reviews and digital badges, which lead to prizes at the library. As well as the reading challenges, the library announced the program schedule as follows:

Friday, June 25th - Mad Science

Friday July 2nd - Dino O’Dell stories and music

Friday July 9th - Hooked on Science

Friday July 16th - Mr. Biblio - stories and music

Saturday July 17th - Glenn Foster Magic Show

In addition, the library is offering Checkers Library TV for their patrons, with new episodes released every Friday beginning June 7th running through August 23rd. Episodes can be accessed through the East Alton Public Library website.

All shows are performed outside at 10:00 A.M. at the East Alton Public Library. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, call the library at 618-259-0787, visit their webpage at eastaltonlibrary.org, or visit their Facebook page.

