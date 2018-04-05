EAST ALTON – The East Alton Police Department launched a raid against a house described as problematic as early as 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

The house, located at 501 Dry Street, had constant traffic and problems with the neighbors, Major Christian Cranmer of the East Alton Police Department said late Thursday morning. Police launched an investigation following several complaints and apprehended people leaving the property who were in possession of illegal drugs. After attaining enough evidence to acquire a search warrant, Cranmer said the department executed that warrant with a team Thursday morning and were able to take several individuals into custody.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Steven L. Scott, 48, of the 500 block of Dry Street in East Alton, who was not in the residence at the time of the warrant's execution. Cranmer said drugs such as meth and heroin may have been sold from the residence.

While Scott himself was not in the residence, Cranmer said other individuals inside of the house were arrested for outstanding warrants or being in possession of controlled substances. A release sent from the East Alton Police Department stated the identities of those individuals will be released once charges have formally been filed.

More like this: