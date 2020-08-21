EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department executed two search warrants on Friday morning in a home in the 500 block of Broadway in East Alton where two persons were taken into custody. The house was also condemned, East Alton Police said, and a sign was displayed on the front door of the home.

“Two at the house were wanted by other agencies and were taken into custody,” East Alton Police Chief Darren Carlton said. “One was wanted by Roxana and the other, by the county.”

Neighbors close to the 500 block of Broadway were glad to see the arrests, Carlton said.

The homeowner was not present and there is no warrant for his arrest, the chief added.

