EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department is investigating a situation where a deceased white male was found just after 6 p.m. Monday at Industrial Drive and Shamrock Street in East Alton.

East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said at this point it is believed the man died of natural causes, but the cause of death is still pending with autopsy and toxicology results from the Madison County Coroner's Office.

Chief Golike said East Alton Police received a call of a man down in the Industrial Drive/Shamrock Street area on Monday night, and after they quickly responded with the East Alton Fire Department, they discovered a white male deceased. He said it quickly turned into a death investigation, but at this point, they believe the man died of natural causes, but they are awaiting the coroner’s report.

