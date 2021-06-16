EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department is investigating a situation where a deceased white male was found just after 6 p.m. Monday at Industrial Drive and Shamrock Street in East Alton.

East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said at this point it is believed the man died of natural causes, but the cause of death is still pending with autopsy and toxicology results from the Madison County Coroner's Office.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Chief Golike said East Alton Police received a call of a man down in the Industrial Drive/Shamrock Street area on Monday night, and after they quickly responded with the East Alton Fire Department, they discovered a white male deceased. He said it quickly turned into a death investigation, but at this point, they believe the man died of natural causes, but they are awaiting the coroner’s report.

More like this:

Feb 22, 2024 - Fatal Shooting Ends Standoff in West Alton; Investigation Underway

Feb 14, 2024 - Woody Peterson Discusses Backpack Bandits, Homelessness, East Alton Trustee Campaign

Jan 12, 2024 - Alton Man Charged After Hit-And-Run Death Of East Alton Pedestrian

Jan 5, 2024 - Haine Announces First-Degree Murder Charges After Body Discovered In Alton

Feb 26, 2024 - Mustache March 4PD Plans Benefit to Support Local Police Departments

 