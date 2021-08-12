EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department Sgt. Michael McCormick issued a reminder today that it is illegal to cross, walk, or loiter on railroad tracks.

Sgt. McCormick said there was an incident where someone fled from railroad property Thursday morning that led to this information release. The person who fled the property left behind a size 7 tennis shoe.

"Yes, you may be cited for trespassing, but it beats having blisters," Sgt. McCormick said to the one who left the shoe behind. "I am available all night if you wish to stop by the police department."

McCormick's main message was as follows: "It's really unsafe, and trains can't stop quickly, so please do not cross, walk or loiter on railroad tracks."