East Alton Police Department Stresses It Illegal To Cross, Walk Or Loiter On Railroad Tracks After Incident
EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department Sgt. Michael McCormick issued a reminder today that it is illegal to cross, walk, or loiter on railroad tracks.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Sgt. McCormick said there was an incident where someone fled from railroad property Thursday morning that led to this information release. The person who fled the property left behind a size 7 tennis shoe.
"Yes, you may be cited for trespassing, but it beats having blisters," Sgt. McCormick said to the one who left the shoe behind. "I am available all night if you wish to stop by the police department."
McCormick's main message was as follows: "It's really unsafe, and trains can't stop quickly, so please do not cross, walk or loiter on railroad tracks."
To contact the East Alton Police Department, call (618) 259-6212 or visit 211 N. Shamrock St., East Alton.
More like this: