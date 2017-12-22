EAST ALTON - East Alton Police have released the surveillance image of a man believed to be responsible for a Friday morning robbery of the Regions Bank in East Alton - and he looks familiar.

The man appears to be a medium-build black male wearing sunglasses and a dark hoodie. That same description was used for the suspect in a recent robbery of Reliance Bank in Godfrey as well as the U.S. Bank location on Washington in Alton. This time, the suspect escaped in a vehicle, which police described as a black Chrysler 300 with Missouri registration and tinted windows. It is not known at this time if the suspect presented a weapon, nor was the amount of cash taken released to the public.

This robbery occurred just before 10 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities from across the area, including East Alton Police, Alton Police detectives, Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies and an Illinois State Police Crime Lab investigated the scene thoroughly throughout Friday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officials would not confirm if they are looking for the same suspect for each robbery at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is invited to call the East Alton Police Department at (618) 259-6212.

More like this: