EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department has issued a telephone scam alert.

This was what the East Alton Police Department said in the alert:

"Be aware our department received a complaint tonight 03/08/18 that our non-emergency number 618-259-6212 is being used in a telephone scam. The subjects are stating they are with the Police Department and there is a warrant out for your arrest. The subjects are also stating they are sending officers to your residence. Please be aware, it is not the practice of the East Alton Police Department to call regarding such information or asking for money.

"Please do not give these scammers any personal information or give them the means of gaining your money."

If you have given personal information to such, people please call the East Alton Police Department at 618-259-6212 or if you receive any scam calls.

