EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department issued a report of a missing juvenile runaway Monday afternoon.

The East Alton Police said today they are attempting to locate Sage Beckham, 17 years old.

"She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, jeans with designs on the pockets, and is believed to be carrying a teal backpack," the police said. "We have reason to believe she may be en route to Franklin County, Missouri. No vehicle information or method of travel could be provided or confirmed."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sage, please call the East Alton Police Department at 618-259-6212.

