EAST ALTON - A man wanted on multiple warrants was apprehended by East Alton Police after he attempted to flee from the officers.

“It more of a building and zoning compliance check and once there was contact with the resident, the communication didn’t go very well,” Lt. Christian Cranmer of the East Alton Police Department, said. “The bike in his possession was stolen. He fled on foot and the officers caught him.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cranmer said the man is now in custody of the East Alton Police Department.

The man was apprehended in the 400 block of Wood River Avenue.

More like this:

Sep 14, 2023 - Alton Man Faces Three Counts Of Burglary After Police Arrest

Oct 30, 2023 - Victim Identified In Fatal Accident On Henry and Landmarks In Alton

Aug 1, 2023 - Coroner Nonn Identifies Pedestrian Struck In Fatal Accident

Sep 14, 2023 - Man Sentenced to 405 Months in Fed Prison for Attempted Sex Crimes Against a Minor

Sep 23, 2023 - East Alton Man Charged With Two Counts Of First Degree Murder After Stabbing

 