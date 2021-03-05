EAST ALTON - A man wanted on multiple warrants was apprehended by East Alton Police after he attempted to flee from the officers.

“It more of a building and zoning compliance check and once there was contact with the resident, the communication didn’t go very well,” Lt. Christian Cranmer of the East Alton Police Department, said. “The bike in his possession was stolen. He fled on foot and the officers caught him.”

Cranmer said the man is now in custody of the East Alton Police Department.

The man was apprehended in the 400 block of Wood River Avenue.

