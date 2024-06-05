LINN, MO (May 31, 2024) – A big State Tech congrats to the students listed below for making the Dean's List for the spring of 2024.

To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.

Article continues after sponsor message

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

East Alton, IL

Troy Holbrook