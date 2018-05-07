EAST ALTON - The annual “Students for the Information Age” TECH 2018 event will be held on Thursday, May 10, 2018 from 9:30 a.m.-11:30a.m. and from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. at the Illinois State Capitol Building in Springfield where hundreds of students and teachers will represent schools from throughout the state.

Taking part in the demonstrations locally from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. are:East Alton Middle School Eighth Graders Ronald Myers, Riley Randolph, and Adrianna Ulrich.

These students will be presenting about District #13 News, which is a student created and produced news program broadcast throughout the district and with internet capabilities for families and community members to view. At the event, students will show the public and members of the Illinois State Senate and House of Representatives how technology is being used in the classroom to increase student engagement and improve achievement. From elementary to the high school classrooms, TECH 2018 highlights the crucial role that technology plays in education - ranging from increases in collaboration and critical thinking, to promoting learning beyond the limits of the school day by creating a space for students to share their learning and innovative uses of devices, the internet, and digital curriculum.

